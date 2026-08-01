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Villas for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: For sale is a detached 4-room house in the gated residential complex …
$127,829
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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