Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Aheloy
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a unique, brand new house with three bedrooms and a unique view of the sea and natu…
$283,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go