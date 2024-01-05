Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien
22
Gemeinde Laxenburg
5
Gemeinde Stockerau
5
Gemeinde Schwechat
4
Gemeinde Tullnerbach
4
Gemeinde Baden
3
Gemeinde Mauerbach
3
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn
3
102 properties total found
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
An exclusive semi-detached house in a very unusual location is for sale! Living and living …
€600,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
An exclusive semi-detached house in a very unusual location is for sale! Living and living …
€500,000
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 292 822 m²
A 29,282m ² large property is for sale in a very popular location directly in the Irenental.…
€2,00M
5 room house in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5 room house
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa has been completely renovated Double doors and high bright rooms give the house au…
€1,45M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to Lower Austria! This exclusive apartment is located on the ground floor of a moder…
€550,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
Welcome to your dream home in Corneburg, Lower Austria! This stunning villa will enchant you…
€2,25M
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
€1,50M
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 10 022 m²
A newly created approx. 1.002m ² large property in a very popular location directly in the I…
€398,000
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 8 062 m²
A newly created 806m ² large property is for sale in a very popular location directly in the…
€319,000
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 5 m²
This magnificent home has over 241 square meters of living space, spread over three floors, …
€639,000
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park you can choose yo…
€296,245
2 room apartment in Krems an der Donau, Austria
2 room apartment
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 7 562 m²
You have always had your own apartment with a balcony in the student city "Krems a.d. Danube…
€295,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€840,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€750,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€750,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€860,000
6 room house in Giesshuebl, Austria
6 room house
Giesshuebl, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 046 m²
This unique house is located on a hill, in a quiet and peaceful place in Gisshubl, above Per…
€4,75M
3 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
3 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
This solid brick house, completed in 2023, is for sale on its own property (approx. 200m²) w…
€355,000
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This is guaranteed to be the case with this apartment in the center of Schwechat. You will f…
€179,000
2 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
2 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This charming summer house (approx. 43m²) is located in the Scheibenmais allotment garden on…
€289,000
Apartment in Tresdorf, Austria
Apartment
Tresdorf, Austria
This building plot is located in 2111 Tresdorf in Lower Austria. It goes north and south and…
€495,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Welcome to Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where exceptional building plots are waiting for you. …
€499,999
5 room house in Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
5 room house
Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Individuality with all-round green view 360 degree tour: tour.ogulo.com/kA4r Siegenfeld, a…
€395,000
House in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
House
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 52 m²
Welcome to Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where exceptional building plots are waiting for you. …
€209,000
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Felixdorf, Austria
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Felixdorf, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
€502,000
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park you can choose yo…
€308,298
