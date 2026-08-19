Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Styria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Styria, Austria

;
Graz
27
40 properties total found
House in Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
Investors beware ! Attractive apartment package at Graz Well connected in Seiersberg, will …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Area 131 m²
The business district is located in a busy location in Gries, Graz. Thanks to the high pass-…
$138,990
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 4
The apartment is located in Körösiestraße in the popular Geidorf district. This location off…
$180,686
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
Investors Watched! Attractive apartment package at Graz Well connected in Seiersberg, will …
$2,19M
Leave a request
Apartment in Edelschrott, Austria
Apartment
Edelschrott, Austria
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Modriach, 8583 Modriach, is located in the idyllic Styria, surrounded by gentle…
$518,911
Leave a request
Apartment in Fischbach, Austria
Apartment
Fischbach, Austria
Area 600 m²
An idyllic location surrounded by forests. The place has been recognized several times as th…
$754,151
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Living area: 94.00 m2 Size of plot 160.00 m2 Terrace area: 21 m2, balcony area: 13 m2. A n…
$269,698
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Modern 2-room apartment in an excellent location.
$266,373
Leave a request
Penthouse in Scheifling, Austria
Penthouse
Scheifling, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This representative lifestyle penthouse apartment in a completely renovated and expanded res…
$771,600
Leave a request
House in Graz, Austria
House
Graz, Austria
$534,055
Leave a request
5 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Town house in the green heart of Austria -   Styria.     Living area 102.2 m Terassa 13.2 m …
$366,200
Leave a request
5 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
В Премштетене / Бирбауме появляется новый проект: В Premst ä tten стротся 19 солнечных домв …
$304,837
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 7
Life and investment in Austria is life and cooperation with an economically developed countr…
$110,355
Leave a request
7 room house in Graz, Austria
7 room house
Graz, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
$1,96M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
$151,825
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Graz, Austria
4 bedroom house
Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Like behind a stone wall! Real estate investment is the most reliable investment! Invest in …
$442,353
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
$119,460
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Apartment for sale as an investment with the right to reside.
$323,348
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room apartment
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
$271,354
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The apartment was completed in June 2018 and is in very good condition. Thanks to its orient…
$717,484
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new home in the beautiful city of Graz, the capital of Styria. This stunning…
$252,781
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex is being built near the center of Graz. Regardless of whether you …
$240,268
Leave a request
4 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Description of the facility A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses …
$293,454
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Deluxe apartment in a prestigious location / Perfect layout / Ideal for families / Wonderful…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
3 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Absolutely safe! Real estate investment is the most reliable investment! Invest in your futu…
$308,540
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
$180,131
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
$125,399
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
To your attention Apartment on the 7th floor: Residential area 32.21 m Balcony 7.52 m Ver…
$160,831
Leave a request
Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Area 785 m²
The residential complex is located in close proximity to Areos Park, the center of Athens, t…
$252,540
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Sun 3-room apartment with a kitchen near the center.
$264,067
Leave a request

Property types in Styria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Styria, Austria

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go