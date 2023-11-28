Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Styria, Austria

apartments
5
houses
11
20 properties total found
9 room house in Mureck, Austria
9 room house
Mureck, Austria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
€575,000
7 room house in Weinitzen, Austria
7 room house
Weinitzen, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
€1,80M
2 room apartment in Mariazell, Austria
2 room apartment
Mariazell, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€57,000
House in Graz, Austria
House
Graz, Austria
€561,000
House in Sankt Johann in der Haide, Austria
House
Sankt Johann in der Haide, Austria
Area 876 m²
Number of floors 3
A residential building is for sale in the middle of the Styrian thermal region, in the garde…
€2,55M
3 room apartment in Gleisdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gleisdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€298,500
3 room house in Stainz, Austria
3 room house
Stainz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€309,000
Apartment in Grosswilfersdorf, Austria
Apartment
Grosswilfersdorf, Austria
€260,000
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The project is completed and ready to move in.& nbsp ; From the moment of registration of…
€457,681
4 room apartment in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room apartment
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
€271,399
5 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Town house in the green heart of Austria - & nbsp; Styria. & Nbsp; & nbsp; Living area 102.2…
€370,000
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
General description: A residential complex and nbsp; With 7 apartments from 48 m2 to 122 m2 …
€348,591
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
General description:A residential project was built with 7 apartments ranging in size from 4…
€225,298
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex is being built near the center of Graz. Regardless of whether you …
€242,761
5 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
В Премштетене / Бирбауме появляется новый проект: В Premst & auml; tten стротся 19 солнечных…
€308,000
4 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Description of the facility A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses …
€296,499
4 room house on quiet road, with Investments, with Buying a property in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house on quiet road, with Investments, with Buying a property
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses with terraces and twins from…
€296,500
5 room house on quiet road, with Investments, with Buying a property in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house on quiet road, with Investments, with Buying a property
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Living room : 104.00 m & sup2; The size of the plot 300.00 m & sup2; Terrace area : 21 m & s…
€308,000
4 room house new building, with garden, with fireplace in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house new building, with garden, with fireplace
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Living area: 94.00 m ² Land size 160.00 m ² Terrace area: 21 m ², balcony area: 13 m ². A …
€272,497
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Graz, Austria
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The beautiful 82 sqm apartment is located in the suburbs of Graz, Austria. The bright apartm…
€299,000
Properties features in Styria, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
