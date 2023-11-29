Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Vienna

Residential properties for sale in Vienna, Austria

apartments
218
houses
21
239 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with garage in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with garage
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
Fantastic Opportunity: Beautiful 70 m² Apartment with No Commission for Only 299,000 EUR! …
€299,000
Leave a request
House in Vienna, Austria
House
Vienna, Austria
Area 82 m²
€239,000
Leave a request
House in Vienna, Austria
House
Vienna, Austria
Area 82 m²
€239,000
Leave a request
House in Vienna, Austria
House
Vienna, Austria
Area 82 m²
€239,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€460,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
€1,89M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€1,79M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€1,29M
Leave a request
6 room house in Vienna, Austria
6 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€1,35M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 752 m²
€475,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 662 m²
€450,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
€467,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 082 m²
An exquisite old building apartment in the high 2nd.Lift stick, which was renovated with gre…
€700,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 532 m²
€219,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 432 m²
€149,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 582 m²
Top renovated old building with sunny garden in Ottakring On the mezzanine floor of a new…
€349,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
1 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 332 m²
€95,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€399,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€299,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€427,500
Leave a request
8 room house in Vienna, Austria
8 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
€1,39M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
€3,00M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
The residential complex is located in the elite 13 district of Hitzing, which is famous for …
€1,42M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€7,10M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
1. District, city parkOne of three exclusive penthouses in the heart of the 1st. District! …
€6,80M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
1 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 332 m²
€95,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
€877,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
The residential complex is located in the elite 13 district of Hitzing, which is famous for …
€1,75M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
The apartment is located in the 19th district in the desired area of Neustift am Valde near …
€849,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€375,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir