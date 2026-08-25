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Residential properties for sale in Vienna, Austria

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apartments
108
houses
9
117 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
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1 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
DescriptionThis condominium has about 50 m2, consists of 2 rooms plus ancillary rooms and ba…
$404 001
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2 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 6
Very quiet, sunny, barrier-free, air-conditioned, low-energy - condominium with conservatory…
$1,02M
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Languages
English, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Quiet location in Unterbaumgarten in the 14th district. The tram and bus are available on fo…
$757 317
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/3
Between Pötzleinsdorferstraße and Krotenbachstraße is this extravagant oasis...PENTHOUSE ABO…
$4,20M
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The apartment is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Vienna - in Weiburgasse in …
$5,82M
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9 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
9 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 4
Excellent transport accessibility: 2 minutes walk to Unter Sankt Veit station, U4. Developed…
$3,49M
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 904 m²
U3,WestbahnhofDieImmobilieisteinEckzinshausausderJahrhundertwende.DieStraßenfassadebeeindruc…
$14,88M
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5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
Floor 1
GrinzingSunny apartment with a garden and a private pool in the center of Grinzing! This bea…
$2,22M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 652 m²
This first-class renovated and fully modernized floor apartment is in a coveted, central loc…
Price on request
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Villa 5 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the 13th Viennese m…
$1,74M
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5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious residential area with a high quality of l…
$2,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
DescriptionWelcome to this exclusive villa in the northwest of Vienna, located in the 19th d…
$4,18M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
The house is located in the city of Vienna, more precisely in the 14th district of Penzing. …
$402 580
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 1
ottakringModern 2-room apartment in a new building with a balcony and private garden This m…
$373 407
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This high-quality new building is located in close proximity to the park of Petzleindorf Cas…
$752 649
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/6
A new exclusive project is being implemented between the Main University Hospital of Vienna …
$1,37M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Very good location with fast connection to U6 Erlaaer Straße. Shops, infrastructure and publ…
$490 097
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3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
$932 351
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
New residential complex near U1 OberlaaElegant 2-room apartment in a quiet housing For sale…
$475 558
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Welcome to an apartment that combines everything that life in Vienna is valued for: historic…
$726 972
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Penthausamvsamentrevenes! Nearby Avorozokurg! Luxurious Penthussbassin, Fitness Studio, Gar…
$9,10M
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5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Near VotivkircheThis impressive antique property, located next to the 1st district of Vienna…
$3,13M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive Apartment in the 6th District - Modern Elegance with Smart Home Comfort The 6th d…
$488 302
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6 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
6 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
DieWohnungliegtimexklusiven19.BezirkDöbling,direktanderDonauundnahedemWienerwald,wasidealfür…
$2,68M
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Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$947 776
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1 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
1 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 1
Floor 1
Bahnhof Hütteldorf (U4) - between stadium and Ferdinand Wolf ParkSmall renovated apartment i…
$115 083
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
In the 22nd district of Vienna, on the street Archduke-Karl-Strasse, is this well-groomed 2-…
$338 019
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
New building near U1 OberlaaModern apartment with garden near U1 Oberlaa district We offer …
$487 838
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -2
The apartment is in a quiet residential area in the 13. District of Hietzing, near the Schön…
$338 400
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
In the heart of the historic and dynamic Josefstadt district is a truly unique site. This sp…
$1,13M
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Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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