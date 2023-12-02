Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Graz

Residential properties for sale in Graz, Austria

15 properties total found
House in Graz, Austria
House
Graz, Austria
€561,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The project is completed and ready to move in.& nbsp ; From the moment of registration of…
€457,681
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
General description: A residential complex and nbsp; With 7 apartments from 48 m2 to 122 m2 …
€348,591
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
General description:A residential project was built with 7 apartments ranging in size from 4…
€225,298
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex is being built near the center of Graz. Regardless of whether you …
€242,761
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
To your attention Apartment on the 7th floor: Residential area 32.21 m Balcony 7.52 m Ver…
€162,500
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
€182,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
€153,400
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 7
Life and investment in Austria is life and cooperation with an economically developed countr…
€111,500
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
€126,700
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
€120,700
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Graz, Austria
4 room house
Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Like behind a stone wall! Real estate investment is the most reliable investment! Invest in …
€446,943
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Absolutely safe! Real estate investment is the most reliable investment! Invest in your futu…
€311,742
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Reliable investment in your future! Graz is the second largest city in Austria after Vienna.…
€195,900
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Graz, Austria
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The beautiful 82 sqm apartment is located in the suburbs of Graz, Austria. The bright apartm…
€299,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Graz, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir