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Residential properties for sale in Burgenland, Austria

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Stadtschlaining, Austria
Apartment
Stadtschlaining, Austria
Area 224 876 m²
Connection to the golf and spa region Bad Tatsmannsdorf: 10 minutes by car Access to the Ste…
$8,30M
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Bungalow 2 rooms in Neusiedl am See, Austria
Bungalow 2 rooms
Neusiedl am See, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Live like on vacation – right on the shore of the lake. In the prestigious yacht port of Se…
$634,228
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Apartment in Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Apartment
Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Bad Sauerbrunn is a traditional resort known for its healing springs and activities, as well…
$1,73M
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