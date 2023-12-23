Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Seiersberg-Pirka

Residential properties for sale in Seiersberg-Pirka, Austria

2 properties total found
House in Seiersberg-Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg-Pirka, Austria
€995,000
Leave a request
House in Seiersberg-Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg-Pirka, Austria
Area 609 892 m²
€1,95M
Leave a request

Properties features in Seiersberg-Pirka, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir