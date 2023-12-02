Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Upper Austria, Austria

apartments
5
houses
7
12 properties total found
9 room house in Bad Ischl, Austria
9 room house
Bad Ischl, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 515 m²
€2,90M
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Ebenzweier, Austria
9 room house
Ebenzweier, Austria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Ebenzweier, Austria
9 room house
Ebenzweier, Austria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Wels, Austria
3 room apartment
Wels, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
An exceptional opportunity presents itself with the sale of this enchanting Maisonette apart…
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ebenzweier, Austria
3 room apartment
Ebenzweier, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a barrier-free apartment, 3 rooms, with a wonderful view of the majestic Traunst…
€495,000
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Waizenkirchen, Austria
9 room house
Waizenkirchen, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Object description: The apartment building offered here with a lot of potential is located i…
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Schalchen, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Schalchen, Austria
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
In a very quiet and green area, we offer this well-kept detached house with a plot of land i…
€390,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Marchtrenk, Austria
Villa 4 rooms
Marchtrenk, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you newly built, modern 2-storey single-fami…
€629,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Leonding, Austria
3 room apartment
Leonding, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Description of the object: The living area of the facility is about 75 m ². The apartment ha…
€210,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Asten, Austria
3 room apartment
Asten, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Location: The apartment is located in a quiet residential area of Asten. The building was bu…
€199,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Linz, Austria
3 room apartment
Linz, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
A perfect apartment for everyone who values location, quality, and comfort: This very well-k…
€260,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Aschach an der Steyr, Austria
Villa 4 rooms
Aschach an der Steyr, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Fully furnished house with pool for sale in a quiet green rural location. The house is in P…
€330,000
per month
Leave a request

