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Residential properties for sale in Carinthia, Austria

;
apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
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5 bedroom house
Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare opportunity in one of Southern Carinthia's most beautiful regions. The Haus/…
$681,812
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Languages
English, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Velden am Worther See, Austria
3 room apartment
Velden am Worther See, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
The 9220 Velden apartment on Lake Wörther offers an ideal location for families and commuter…
$692,349
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Chalet 7 bedrooms in Notsch, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Notsch, Austria
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 14 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Chalet Le Dorf – Exclusive Alpine Chalet in the heart of Carinthia (Austria) In a prime loc…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Lechnerschaft, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,15M
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3 room apartment in Lechnerschaft, Austria
3 room apartment
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
This exclusive 3-bedroom apartment with a size of 87.61 square meters offers a breathtaking …
$1,04M
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House in Techelsberg am Worther See, Austria
House
Techelsberg am Worther See, Austria
$926,349
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Properties features in Carinthia, Austria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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