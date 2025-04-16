Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Micheldorf in Oberosterreich, Austria

3 room apartment in Micheldorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Micheldorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$480,809
3 room apartment in Micheldorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Micheldorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$492,123
2 room apartment in Micheldorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Micheldorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$254,546
3 room apartment in Micheldorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Micheldorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$503,436
2 room apartment in Micheldorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Micheldorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$265,859
Properties features in Micheldorf in Oberosterreich, Austria

