Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Baden, Austria

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Residential properties for sale in Baden, Austria

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1 property total found
Villa in Baden, Austria
Villa
Baden, Austria
Area 429 m²
This outstanding villa, built in 2003-2004 to the highest quality standards, is in an impecc…
$3,41M
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