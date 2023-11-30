Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Baden, Austria

Villa 13 rooms in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 13 rooms
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€5,39M
House with Bedrooms, with rent in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
House with Bedrooms, with rent
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…
€1,89M
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Bedrooms 7
Area 3 400 m²
The historic estate is located in Baden, Austria. The chic house has seen various celebritie…
€6,50M
