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Residential properties for sale in Selenice, Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Selenice, Albania
2 bedroom house
Selenice, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡🌄 PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND FOR SALE IN SELENICË, VLORË 💶 Price: 80,000 Euro/Total 📍 Locatio…
$93,550
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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