Lands for sale in Orikum, Albania

Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
800 m²
Land + old building in the village rradhime. The land has a fantastic view of the sea and is…
€173,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
900 m²
Dt 29.03.2021 …
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
230 000 m²
The total land area of 230,000 square meters 80 euro for m2. The plot can be divided into se…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
1 000 m²
The land is located on the 2 line. Opposite, private yacht port and free beaches. Only 1000…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
6 760 m²
***Land for sale! Perfect land sea view in Radhime! Plot of land Total certified area 6,760 …
€743,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Land for sale in Orikum with an area of 15699 meters, a distance from the sea of 150 meters,…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
440 m²
Building 62m2 + land 378 m2 positioned on the hill of Orikum with a fantastic view of the se…
€69,997
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
2 000 m²
Good investment opportunity-Land 2000m2 for sale at the entrance of Tragjas, with 360 degree…
€127,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
10 000 m²
For sale two plots of land in the village of Trajas. Near the town of Orikum. The total area…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
10 000 m²
Lands for sale in the village Tradjas. Located near the town of Orikum. At 17 km from the ci…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
3 300 m²
Land for sale in Radhima. Certificate It is equipped with. The land has a total area of 3300…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
900 m²
Land with certificate (are) 900m2 in radhima . The land is located on a hill and has fantast…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
