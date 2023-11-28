Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Land
  4. Orikum

Lands for sale in Orikum, Albania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land + old building in the village rradhime. The land has a fantastic view of the sea and is…
€173,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 900 m²
Dt 29.03.2021                                                                               …
€79,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 230 000 m²
The total land area of 230,000 square meters 80 euro for m2. The plot can be divided into se…
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
The land is located on the 2 line. Opposite, private yacht port and free beaches.  Only 1000…
€150,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 6 760 m²
***Land for sale! Perfect land sea view in Radhime! Plot of land Total certified area 6,760 …
€743,600
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Land for sale in Orikum with an area of 15699 meters, a distance from the sea of 150 meters,…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 440 m²
Building 62m2 + land 378 m2 positioned on the hill of Orikum with a fantastic view of the se…
€69,997
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 2 000 m²
Good investment opportunity-Land 2000m2 for sale at the entrance of Tragjas, with 360 degree…
€127,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
For sale two plots of land in the village of Trajas. Near the town of Orikum. The total area…
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
Lands for sale in the village Tradjas. Located near the town of Orikum. At 17 km from the ci…
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 3 300 m²
Land for sale in Radhima. Certificate It is equipped with. The land has a total area of 3300…
€90,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 900 m²
Land with certificate (are) 900m2 in radhima . The land is located on a hill and has fantast…
€90,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir