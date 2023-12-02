Show property on map Show properties list
Business for sale for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Established business in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises with a finished business: 190m2 price per square 1100 € m2. For sale wi…
€209,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский

