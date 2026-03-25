Apartment in a new building Bonita Luxury Residence

Apartment for sale under construction in Bonita Luxury Residence, a modern project that combines quality, comfort, and a contemporary lifestyle.

The apartment has a total area of 66.8 m² and is functionally organized in a 1+1 layout, including a living area with kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and one balcony, which offers additional space for relaxation.

It is located in a developing area, making it an ideal opportunity for both living and investment. The project is characterized by high construction standards and modern architecture.

Do not miss the opportunity to invest in a property with high potential in a quality residence!