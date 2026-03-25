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Apartment in a new building Bonita Luxury Residence

Golem, Albania
from
$111,920
from
$1,669/m²
;
4
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ID: 35092
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Apartment for sale under construction in Bonita Luxury Residence, a modern project that combines quality, comfort, and a contemporary lifestyle.

The apartment has a total area of 66.8 m² and is functionally organized in a 1+1 layout, including a living area with kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and one balcony, which offers additional space for relaxation.

It is located in a developing area, making it an ideal opportunity for both living and investment. The project is characterized by high construction standards and modern architecture.

Do not miss the opportunity to invest in a property with high potential in a quality residence!

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
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Apartment in a new building Bonita Luxury Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$111,920
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