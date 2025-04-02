Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lezhë County, Albania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial property 600 m² in Durres, Albania
Commercial property 600 m²
Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
$763,090
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Manufacture 98 332 m² in Shijak, Albania
Manufacture 98 332 m²
Shijak, Albania
Area 98 332 m²
4 Silos for sale in the Khafzotay area, Durres. Silos have a total construction area of ​​36…
$803,203
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial Space for Sale on the Ground Floor with a Closed Garage on -1 Floor in Ish-Urt Area! in Durres, Albania
Commercial Space for Sale on the Ground Floor with a Closed Garage on -1 Floor in Ish-Urt Area!
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Net area: 50 m² Suitable for: Medical or dental clinics Beauty salons Other bu…
$89,639
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Warehouses for Sale in Spitallë, Located on the Main Road! in Durres, Albania
Warehouses for Sale in Spitallë, Located on the Main Road!
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Land area: 510 m² Construction area: 260 m² Features: The building is divided into…
$232,008
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 397 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 397 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 397 m²
Floor 3
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
$376,747
For sale a two-story building in Shkozë, Durrës! in Durres, Albania
For sale a two-story building in Shkozë, Durrës!
Durres, Albania
Area 3 400 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 For sale a two-story building in Shkozë, Durrës! 📍 Land area: 3400 m² | Building area: 17…
$1,66M
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 53 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 53 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 53 m²
Floor 3
Commercial Service Unit in Transballkanike, Vlore Prime location in Vibrant Transballkanike…
$99,838
Commercial property 240 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 240 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/1
Opportunity! Service Unit for Sale Located in One of the Most Requested Areas of Vlora. It …
$439,538
Commercial property 48 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 48 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 48 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
$39,768
Commercial property 71 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 71 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Bar for Sale Port Skele! The Bar Location Near the Main Port in Vlera is Fully Stocked with …
$366,282
Office 36 m² in Tirana, Albania
Office 36 m²
Tirana, Albania
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/8
A commercial property for sale with in a quite and very nice area in Tirana, can be used as …
$162,265
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
For sale commercial space at level -1, Plazh, Durrës in Durres, Albania
For sale commercial space at level -1, Plazh, Durrës
Durres, Albania
Number of floors 1
📍 Commercial space in the Plazh, Iliria area. Total area: 333 m² Open space layout, …
$311,144
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
