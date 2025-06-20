Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Lezhë County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Lezhë County, Albania

Lezhë Municipality
9
Shengjin
9
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
1+1 apartment for sale in the city of Shengjin. The apartment has a balcony. Located on the …
$83,050
