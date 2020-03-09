  1. Realting.com
Finland, Koskenparras 8, of. 19, 55100 Imatra, Finland (Финляндия)
Real estate agency
2012
Русский, Suomi
vipcon.fi
VIPCON LKV has been successfully operating on the real estate and business immigration market for 9 years! Our Real Estate Agency has a license for the right to proceed real estate business and appropriate insurance activities throughout Finland No. 2013PU1026A.

The agency was awarded with a certificate of the most RELIABLE Finnish company which has gained high-quality work performance with clients throughout the years. Our employees are very experienced, fluent in Finnish, English and Russian, are well aware of the culture, history of the country and the Finnish mentality.

We provide a wide range of services starting from the rental, sale of cottages, houses, apartments, town houses, plots and cottages, mainly on the shores of lakes, to the commercial real estate. We provide support throughout the process of buying and selling a property, from choosing the right option and ending with registration with further service.

841 properties
