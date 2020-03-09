Company description

VIPCON LKV has been successfully operating on the real estate and business immigration market for 9 years! Our Real Estate Agency has a license for the right to proceed real estate business and appropriate insurance activities throughout Finland No. 2013PU1026A.

The agency was awarded with a certificate of the most RELIABLE Finnish company which has gained high-quality work performance with clients throughout the years. Our employees are very experienced, fluent in Finnish, English and Russian, are well aware of the culture, history of the country and the Finnish mentality.