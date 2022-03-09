Mezhdunarodnoe agentstvo nedvizhimosti Habita
Finland, Elimaenkatu 17-19, FI-00510 Helsinki, Finland
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1992
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Svenska, Suomi
Website
Company description
Habita International Real Estate Agency has been successfully operating since 1989. With our help, thousands of people have resolved their housing issues.
We deal with all types of real estate transactions:
- buying, selling and renting residential real estate (apartments, flats, rooms, houses),
- selling lots,
- buying and selling commercial real estate (offices, warehouses, industrial premises, selling a ready-made business),
- renting commercial real estate
We conduct transactions on the primary and secondary real estate markets, as well as suburban and foreign real estate. Habita agency is represented in 10 countries: Russia, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Estonia, Thailand, Georgia, The Gambia and Northern Cyprus. We will help your dream to come true!
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Finland
Company news
Agencies nearby