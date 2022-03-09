Mezhdunarodnoe agentstvo nedvizhimosti Habita

Company description

Habita International Real Estate Agency has been successfully operating since 1989. With our help, thousands of people have resolved their housing issues.

We deal with all types of real estate transactions:

buying, selling and renting residential real estate (apartments, flats, rooms, houses),

selling lots,

buying and selling commercial real estate (offices, warehouses, industrial premises, selling a ready-made business),

renting commercial real estate

We conduct transactions on the primary and secondary real estate markets, as well as suburban and foreign real estate. Habita agency is represented in 10 countries: Russia, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Estonia, Thailand, Georgia, The Gambia and Northern Cyprus. We will help your dream to come true!