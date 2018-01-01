  1. Realting.com
StroiFin

Finland, Porvoo
StroiFin
Developer
2001
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
StroiFin
About the developer

Family construction company - more then 20 years on the Finnish market

Untill now we are building the houses / villas due to recommendations. Therefor it is very important for us, that our customers are happy and recommend us further

Services

In case of any property interest & need in Finland, we provide maximum support in selecting, projecting, remodeling, etc. We provide also available plots in Finland, as well as directly on the beach. 

We accompany the Clients in Finland from the beginning untill moving to the new house

Residential quarter Semidetached house near Helsinki airport
Residential quarter Semidetached house near Helsinki airport
Porvoo, Finland
from
€ 336,600
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stoi Fin
New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub) And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetached town houses From 80 to 130 m2 of living space All houses with the comfortable private yard, car pods and garages Individual approach to each Client Houses arranged in standard ready version or made for clients specific requests Individual interior projects individual designs according to clients vision Expected sales finish of the project – December 2023 to June 2024 (house by house)  Last opportunity to buy a new house in Porvoo (no more land available) More about the project and about our construction company: https://invest-finland.fi/
Villa New with Scandinavian design near Helsinki
Villa New with Scandinavian design near Helsinki
Porvoo, Finland
from
€ 539,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stoi Fin
Individual villa with a unique design, made in the Scandinavian style: - Not far from the lively Helsinki and international air traffic ( Helsinki site ) - And parallel on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, surrounded by forests and lakes  To the beach ( Gulf of Finland ) - 500 m  Helsinki Airport - 50 km. The area of the house with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a sauna - 184m2        
Villa Uljaksentie 6, Porvoo near Helsinki airport
Villa Uljaksentie 6, Porvoo near Helsinki airport
Porvoo, Finland
from
€ 469,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stoi Fin
New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub) And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetached town houses From 80 to 130 m2 of living space All houses with the comfortable private yard, car pods and garages Individual approach to each Client Houses arranged in standard ready version or made for clients specific requests Individual interior projects individual designs according to clients vision Expected sales finish of the project – from December 2023 to June 2024 Last opportunity to buy a new house in Porvoo (no more land available)
Katja Schuster
Katja Schuster
