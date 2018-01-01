Family construction company - more then 20 years on the Finnish market
Untill now we are building the houses / villas due to recommendations. Therefor it is very important for us, that our customers are happy and recommend us further
In case of any property interest & need in Finland, we provide maximum support in selecting, projecting, remodeling, etc. We provide also available plots in Finland, as well as directly on the beach.
We accompany the Clients in Finland from the beginning untill moving to the new house