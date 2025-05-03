  1. Realting.com
Turkey,
;
Real estate agency
2011
Less than a month
English, Türkçe
sun-sands.com/en/
About the agency

Welcome to Sun and Sands Real Estate, a trusted name in the Turkish real estate market for over 10 years. We specialize in providing exceptional real estate services to clients from all over the world, helping them invest in Turkey’s thriving property market with confidence.

With a decade of experience, we have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services and personalized support throughout the entire property buying process. Our expertise extends beyond just finding your dream property—we also offer comprehensive after-sales services, including guidance for obtaining Turkish Citizenship through real estate investment, making us a one-stop solution for all your real estate needs.

  • At Sun and Sands, we are proud of our long-standing relationships with clients who trust us to help them navigate the dynamic Turkish property market. Our dedicated team is here to provide expert guidance and make your investment in Turkey a success.

Why Choose Us?
* Best Prices Guaranteed: Unmatched value from our expert team.
* Licensed Professionals: Official Turkish real estate consultants.
* Legal Expertise: In-house lawyers ensure a secure process.
* Post-Purchase Support: Full admin, rental, and insurance help.
* Free 3-Night, 4-Day Tour: Book your visit with Sun & Sands Turkey and enjoy a complimentary stay in a 4-star hotel to explore this luxury property! (Subject to booking confirmation and availability.)
 

Contact us today to learn how we can help you make Turkey your next home or investment destination!

Services

  • Property Sales: We offer a wide range of properties, from luxurious villas to modern apartments, in prime locations across Turkey.

  • Turkish Citizenship Services: Our team assists clients with the process of acquiring Turkish citizenship through real estate investments, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

  • After-Sales Services: Our commitment to our clients doesn’t end after the sale. We provide dedicated after-sales services, including property management, maintenance, and legal assistance, to make your property ownership experience as seamless as possible.

  • Personalized Consultancy: We offer expert advice tailored to each client’s specific needs, whether you're looking to invest, relocate, or simply explore opportunities in Turkey’s real estate market.

     

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:17
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Hedieh zelli
Hedieh zelli
11 properties
