  3. STAN GRAD

STAN GRAD

Croatia, Malinska
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1900
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Website
Website
www.stangrad.hr
About the agency

STAN GRAD is a trusted real estate brokerage committed to delivering personalized, high-quality services in the vibrant coastal areas of Island Krk and the Crikvenica Riviera.

Drawing on years of experience in Croatia’s real estate sector, we take pride in our in-depth market knowledge, transparent communication, and diligent approach to every transaction. Our team understands the nuances of buying, selling, and investing in coastal properties, ensuring that clients benefit from reliable guidance, professional negotiations, and a comprehensive support network.

Whether you are looking for a modern apartment, a charming holiday home, or an investment opportunity, STAN GRAD offers the expertise and local insight to make your real estate journey seamless and successful.

Services

Service areas: Island Krk and the Crikvenica Riviera, specializing in residential and vacation properties across coastal regions

Specialities: Comprehensive real estate brokerage, property valuations, and advisory services for both domestic and international clients seeking coastal and holiday homes.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:16
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Zagreb)
Monday
Day off
Tuesday
Day off
Wednesday
Day off
Thursday
Day off
Friday
Day off
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
00:00 - 00:00
Our agents in Croatia
Ivan Radman
Ivan Radman
82 properties
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
