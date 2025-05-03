About the agency

STAN GRAD is a trusted real estate brokerage committed to delivering personalized, high-quality services in the vibrant coastal areas of Island Krk and the Crikvenica Riviera.

Drawing on years of experience in Croatia’s real estate sector, we take pride in our in-depth market knowledge, transparent communication, and diligent approach to every transaction. Our team understands the nuances of buying, selling, and investing in coastal properties, ensuring that clients benefit from reliable guidance, professional negotiations, and a comprehensive support network.

Whether you are looking for a modern apartment, a charming holiday home, or an investment opportunity, STAN GRAD offers the expertise and local insight to make your real estate journey seamless and successful.