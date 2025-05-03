  1. Realting.com
ООО "ЕвентеБай"

Belarus, Minsk
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
7 months
Languages
Русский
Website
evente.by/
About the agency

Increase the level of your business meetings with our representative hall, located on the 19th floor of the highest business center Royal Plaza in Minsk, in the heart of the Nemiga district! This is an ideal space for negotiations with partners, trainings, seminars, conferences, master classes and briefings.

Our hall offers all the necessary amenities: the ability to show videos and connect your equipment. The rental price includes WI-FI, modern TV, laptop, flipchart and bottled water, making your preparation quick and convenient. To maintain high productivity, we can also arrange a coffee break so that you and your guests can rest and recharge.

In addition, the hall is equipped with an additional air conditioning system that provides a comfortable atmosphere even on the hottest days. In your hands is the opportunity to create an ideal environment for successful negotiations and effective interaction.

Do not miss the chance to hold your events at the highest level - book our hall today and open new horizons for your business!

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 23:00
Thursday
09:00 - 23:00
Friday
09:00 - 23:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Svetlana Kuznecova
Svetlana Kuznecova
1 property
