Indonesia, Ubud
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
10 months
Languages
English, Русский
About the agency

Mirra.Centre – a digital assistant in searching for real estate with further management and sale.

Mirra.Centre is an innovative platform that helps users find, manage and sell real estate. Thanks to advanced technologies and a user-friendly interface, each user can easily and quickly find the desired property, as well as take advantage of real estate management and sales services.

Online real estate broker. All processes take place online.

We operate exclusively in the digital space, which allows us to significantly simplify and speed up all operations related to real estate. From searching for properties and conducting virtual tours to processing transactions and property management – all stages take place online, providing maximum convenience for clients.

We build our business at the intersection of technology, creativity and human relationships.

Mirra.Centre combines advanced technological solutions with a creative approach and attention to the needs of each client. We understand that successful transactions and long-term relationships are built on trust and mutual understanding, therefore we pay special attention to the quality of service and an individual approach.

Mirra.Centre – creating unique solutions and the ecosystem of the future.

Our mission – formation of a unique ecosystem in the real estate sector, which will take into account all modern trends and market needs. We strive to offer solutions that not only satisfy current needs, but also surpass them, creating new standards and opportunities for all market participants.

We strive to be fast, adaptive, systematic and technologically advanced.

Mirra.Centre is constantly improving and adapting to changing market conditions. We actively introduce new technologies and approaches and offer our clients the most effective and convenient solutions. Our key principles – This is speed, adaptability, systematicity and technology, which allow us to provide a high level of service and achieve outstanding results.

 

Services

Mirra.Centre is an innovative platform that helps users find, manage and sell real estate. Thanks to advanced technologies and a convenient interface, each user can easily and quickly find the desired property, as well as use real estate management and sales services.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 20:29
(UTC+8:00, Asia/Makassar)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
2 developers
Our agents in Indonesia
Denis Bukin
Denis Bukin
Leave a request
