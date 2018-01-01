Horizon Rio Real Estate Boutique
Brazil, Rua Barão da Torre 108
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
English, Français, Portugues
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
Horizon Rio is an agency boutique that offers you customized and innovative expertise in the search for luxury properties, from rental to sales, in Rio de Janeiro.
We combine a unique methodology of “Property Hunter” and a genuine international network offering tailor-made services to its clientele to find the best deal and the “love at first sight”.
Services
• Sales
• Rentals
• Property Manager
Our agents in Brazil