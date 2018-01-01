EMR Real Estate
EMR Real Estate Investment and Consultancy is a Turkey-based real estate investment company that owns, develops, manages high quality real estate investments. Almost 15 years of experience, working internationally, in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction Project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us in depth-knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally with our English, Arabic, French, Farsi, Azeri spoken professionals. Our vision for the future is aiming to be the well-known company in Turkey in terms of real estate and investment. Also, bringing foreign direct investment to the country, and focusing on trustworthiness and innovation. We are fully determined to offer the best services our current and future customers.
- Project Sales and Marketing
- Real Estate and Consultancy
- Legal Advice and Trade Agreements
- Business, Tourism, and Investment Guidance Turkey
- Finance Investment and Mortgage Consultation
- Foreigner’s Real Estate Sales Permits and Living Permits