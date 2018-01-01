  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. EMR Real Estate

EMR Real Estate

Turkey, CUMHURİYET MAH. İZZETPAŞA SOK. NO:11/1 ŞİŞLİ/İSTANBUL
;
EMR Real Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2010
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
emrinvestment.com
We are on social networks
Company description

EMR Real Estate Investment and Consultancy is a Turkey-based real estate investment company that owns, develops, manages high quality real estate investments. Almost 15 years of experience, working internationally, in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction Project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us in depth-knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally with our English, Arabic, French, Farsi, Azeri spoken professionals. Our vision for the future is aiming to be the well-known company in Turkey in terms of real estate and investment. Also, bringing foreign direct investment to the country, and focusing on trustworthiness and innovation. We are fully determined to offer the best services our current and future customers.

Services
  • Project Sales and Marketing
  • Real Estate and Consultancy
  • Legal Advice and Trade Agreements
  • Business, Tourism, and Investment Guidance Turkey
  • Finance Investment and Mortgage Consultation
  • Foreigner’s Real Estate Sales Permits and Living Permits
Our agents in Turkey
Emre Akkan
Emre Akkan
Agencies nearby
BRILLIANT Real Estate

High demand for rental real estate in coastal regions, allows you to have a stable year-round income from rent. Moreover, you can buy an apartment, and entrust all the worries related to the maintenance of real estate and the search for tenants to our company.A company specializing in the sale of real estate in the Mediterranean region, consulting in the field of immigration and real estate investment.

We help our clients find their dream home. To provide their families with a high-quality standard of living. Pay fair taxes. Earn money in a transparent and safe environment.

Liga Real Estate
468 properties

Nuestra empresa solo tiene cuatro años, llenos de cientos de clientes satisfechos y agradecidos. No vemos necesidad de sumarnos años para dar apariencia de ser fiables. Nuestros logros no están en el tiempo que llevamos trabajando, sino en la calidad de nuestro trabajo y nuestros siempre brillantes resultados.

Podemos garantizar con seguridad a nuestros clientes que nuestra compañía emplea a los mejores especialistas, con experiencia en las constructoras más fiables y en las mayores agencias inmobiliarias de Turquía. Además, trabajamos solo directamente con las mejores constructoras y propietarios, sin recurrir a los servicios de intermediarios, lo cual nos permite evitar comisiones añadidas.

Le garantizamos EL MEJOR precio para la propiedad que le guste.

Bulut Ada Real Estate
8 properties

Our company, which started its operations in February 2020, serves with its quality, reliable and professional team in line with your needs, taking into account the shortcomings and demands in this sector.

Our priority is to provide the right service by understanding what our esteemed friends demand.

All procedures are formal and every situation is guaranteed by our company.

In this regard, we will be happy to be instrumental in the quality of life you deserve.

With the hope of bringing magnificent houses together with magnificent people.

Prime Gayrimenkul Yatirim
5 properties

Prime Property Real Estate Investment Consultancy is a leading Turkish professional project sales and marketing company. Prime Property is a leading real estate marketing company in Turkey with a professional staff specialized in interior design, financial analysis, marketing, and photography. By supporting marketing activities with modern CRM tools, we provide our clients with home loan support at the lowest rates. We base the secret of our success on our after-sales service principles and strive to help our customers with all their needs from A to Z.

BUTA HOMES
64 properties
Buta Homes is a licensed real estate agency in Turkey. We are the actively developing company in the Turkish market, whose employees have more than 8 years of experience in the real estate market and have made more than one hundred sales. Buta Homes is one of the most promising real estate agencies in the city of Alanya in Turkey. We focus on long-term and stable operations in the market throughout the country. We are at the forefront of the real estate sector, thanks to the large database of offers and exclusive properties that are able to meet any needs and requirements of our clients. We have accumulated extensive experience working with the largest and most reliable developers and selling housing in the secondary market directly from the owners. Our agency will help you choose a real estate object, taking into consideration all your preferences, needs and dreams! The high quality of our services is achieved due to the professional work of our employees, who always succeed in the task at hand.
Realting.com
Go