  Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor

Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor

Miami, United States
$164,306
ID: 28441
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United States
  State
    Florida
  Region
    Miami-Dade County
  City
    Miami

About the complex

Na prodaju kuća Krimovice na svega 8 km od Budve, u neposrednoj blizini plaža Jaz, Ploče i Trsten. 📍 Lokacija: Krimovica, opština Kotor; 🏖 Udaljenost od mora: nekoliko minuta vožnje do najpoznatijih plaža. Struktura kuće: 🏠 Prizemlje (50 m²): Ulazni prostor – 11,3 m² Kuhinja s trpezarijom – 18,4 m² Kupatilo – 4,5 m² Spavaća soba – 12 m² Hodnik – 4 m² 🏠 Sprat (potkrovlje) – 26,5 m² Kuća je izgrađena 2018. godine i nedavno renovirana korišćenjem materijala visoke kvalitete. Potpuno je opremljena svim neophodnim kućanskim aparatima. U sklopu objekta nalazi se i vinski podrum. 📐 Površina placa: 170 m² 🌿 Dvorište: uređen vrt sa pejzažnim dizajnom 🅿 Parking: kameno popločano parking mjesto 🔖 Legalizacija: Objekat trenutno nije legalizovan, ali je kompletna dokumentacija predata na vrijeme. Legalizacija je u toku, a status cijene je formiran u skladu s trenutnim stanjem. Napominjemo da u ovom dijelu naselja još uvijek nije usvojen Detaljni urbanistički plan (DUP).

Location on the map

Miami, United States
