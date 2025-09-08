Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Na prodaju kuća Krimovice na svega 8 km od Budve, u neposrednoj blizini plaža Jaz, Ploče i Trsten.
📍 Lokacija: Krimovica, opština Kotor;
🏖 Udaljenost od mora: nekoliko minuta vožnje do najpoznatijih plaža.
Struktura kuće:
🏠 Prizemlje (50 m²):
Ulazni prostor – 11,3 m²
Kuhinja s trpezarijom – 18,4 m²
Kupatilo – 4,5 m²
Spavaća soba – 12 m²
Hodnik – 4 m²
🏠 Sprat (potkrovlje) – 26,5 m²
Kuća je izgrađena 2018. godine i nedavno renovirana korišćenjem materijala visoke kvalitete. Potpuno je opremljena svim neophodnim kućanskim aparatima. U sklopu objekta nalazi se i vinski podrum.
📐 Površina placa: 170 m²
🌿 Dvorište: uređen vrt sa pejzažnim dizajnom
🅿 Parking: kameno popločano parking mjesto
🔖 Legalizacija: Objekat trenutno nije legalizovan, ali je kompletna dokumentacija predata na vrijeme. Legalizacija je u toku, a status cijene je formiran u skladu s trenutnim stanjem. Napominjemo da u ovom dijelu naselja još uvijek nije usvojen Detaljni urbanistički plan (DUP).
Location on the map
Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return