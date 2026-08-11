Pool Villas for sale in Umm al-Quwain, UAE

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Pool Villas in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
$680,536
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$2,89M
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Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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