Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Umm al-Quwain
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

villas
13
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 3
The Ultra -Luxury project is located on the island of natural origin, washed by the waters o…
$6,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Sobha Siniyah Island introduces a breathtaking villa project in the heart of Umm Al Quwain, …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$2,89M
Leave a request
RCST RCST
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
These exceptional villas are located in one of the UAE’s most exclusive coastal developments…
$4,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go