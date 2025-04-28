Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Villa 6 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
Situated just minutes from Sharjah’s city center, these luxury villas are part of an expansi…
$2,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Set within a vast green landscape, these luxurious villas offer a perfect harmony of city pr…
$826,173
Villa 5 rooms in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 10 000 m²
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
$762,502
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
These luxury villas are nestled in an expansive residential project just minutes away from t…
$596,361
Villa 2 rooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 504 m²
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
$285,940
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Located in one of Sharjah’s most innovative residential projects, these eco-conscious villas…
$1,76M
