  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$2,80M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
Situated just minutes from Sharjah’s city center, these luxury villas are part of an expansi…
$2,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Set within a vast green landscape, these luxurious villas offer a perfect harmony of city pr…
$826,173
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
These luxury villas are nestled in an expansive residential project just minutes away from t…
$596,361
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Located in one of Sharjah’s most innovative residential projects, these eco-conscious villas…
$1,76M
