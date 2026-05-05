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Monthly rent of seaview studios in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/56
Spacious Studio | 88.3 sqm in FIVE Luxe — Serviced Living by JBR BeachA spacious 88.3 sqm st…
$4,765
per month
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