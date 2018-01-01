  1. Realting.com
  New residence Central Park with swimming pools and gardens, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

New residence Central Park with swimming pools and gardens, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of Burj Khalifa.

The residence features parks and gardens, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools and lounge areas, fitness clubs.

Completion - April, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
