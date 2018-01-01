New residence Central Park with swimming pools and gardens, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square.
Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.
Nearby:
10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
Wildlife sanctuary
Pink Flamingo House
Yacht Club
Vida Hotel
Address Hotel
700 Metre long beach
Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
Perla 3 from Reportage Properties is a new residential complex on the island of Yas in Abu Dhabi, which offers studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and townhouses with 4 bedrooms. This is one of the most impressive projects, offering many first-class services and amenities that combine create an amazing infrastructure.
Due to its location, the residents of the complex will have better access to places of recreation and entertainment.
Features and amenities:
- The gym;
- Landscaping garden;
- Children's playground;
- Swimming pool;
- Covered parking;
- BBQ area;
- Playground;
- Recreation areas;
- Parking.
Economic attractiveness:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana is a project developed by DAMAC Properties in partnership with Rotana, a leading hotel management company. Located in DAMAC Hills 2. The apartments are equipped with the latest technology, work tables and balconies. A complex of 15 floors is being built.
The apartments offer stunning views of the green area. Other key features:
- Bathroom with shower or bathtub
- Free high speed Wi-Fi
- Mini fridge bar
- 55-inch LED TV
- Hair dryer
- Iron and ironing board ( on request )
- IP phones
- Safe
Infrastructure:
- Restaurants: City bar and grocery store, cafe with relaxed atmosphere throughout the day and pool bar
- Fitness and Wellness Club Bodylines
- 2 open pools with temperature adjustable
- 4 conference rooms
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is located in close proximity to the Al-Kudra Road and is one of the main advantages of building. This location makes it easy to reach several of the most popular locations of the emirate, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, in about 35 minutes.
There are many amenities within walking distance:
- Carrefour supermarket
- Saudi-German clinics DAMAC Hills 2
- Branch of the veterinary clinic Blue Oasis D2
- Dry Cleaning and Laundry Jeeves
Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!