Residential complex New Sparklz Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a spa, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Sparklz is a project, perfectly combining modern style, thought-out comfort and exceptional location. Located in one of the most dynamically developing and comfortable for life areas of Dubai - Al Furjan, this residential complex will become the ideal choice for both life, and investment. Each apartment in Sparklz is delivered fully furnished, allowing you to move in immediately and to embrace life without unnecessary worries. Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available.

The project will become the real island of comfort due to more that 30 thought-out and various amenities. The huge swimming pool of 743 m2 is the ideal place for recreation in sunny days, and for sports fans, there is a gym with an aquazone, basketball and badminton courts, a yoga area, jogging tracks and a multipurpose sports ground. There are also equipped kids' play areas, and for the whole family - barbecue areas and an outdoor cinema, where you can spend cozy evenings outdoors.

Amenities:

swimming pools

outdoor cinema

yoga area

gym

basketball court

sports grounds

spa

jogging track

barbecue area

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 70/30 (payment plan for 30 months after handover).

Features of the flats

Fully equipped apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is an established community, where coziness and city rhythm are combined. Green parks, shops, schools, restaurants and recreation areas are within a short walk from your new home. The Gardens metro station is just 625 meters away. There is also an immediate access to the main highway of the city - Sheikh Zayed Road.