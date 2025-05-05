  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residential complex Skyscape Aura in Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residential complex Skyscape Aura in Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$504,548
ID: 25102
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Skyscape Aura is a residential complex that offers exclusive apartments with panoramic views of picturesque water expanses. The unique combination of nature and architectural perfection makes this project truly exceptional. Every detail, from premium finishing materials to thoughtful planning, is designed for maximum comfort and aesthetic pleasure. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase.

The central park, exquisite zen garden and picturesque walking areas become a place for relaxation and inspiration. For those who strive for an active lifestyle, there is a modern gym, a running track, a yoga studio and a multifunctional sports ground. The project also features swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi and a sauna, where you can relax after a busy day. The club house invites residents to pleasant communication and relaxation, and the coworking space is created for productive work in a stylish environment. Art and creativity inspire in the music room and art studio, where you can realize your talents. For evening entertainment, there is a cinema and a cozy outdoor barbecue area. The little residents of the complex will find their own atmosphere of joy and fun here. The children's outdoor playground and spacious playroom will become their favorite place for active games and new acquaintances.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Zen garden
  • Club house
  • Coworking space
  • Music room
  • Art room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna and steam room
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Track
  • Yoga studio
  • Cinema
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Children's playroom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of the complex in the prestigious Nad Al Sheba 1 area provides convenient transport accessibility to all the iconic attractions of the city. Just a few minutes drive away are Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, as well as the best restaurants, elite boutiques and entertainment centers. At the same time, the residence remains secluded and surrounded by green landscapes and calm lagoons, creating an ideal balance between dynamic city life and natural harmony.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex High-rise residential complex Skyscape Aura in Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
