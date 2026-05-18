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Residence permit in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$10,000
;
Residence permit in United Arab Emirates
Residence permit
Leave a request

About the Immigration Program

Work visa without providing a job.

Additional services:

Selection of staff for business

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$10,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
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Residence permit in United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates
from
$10,000
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