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Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Ultra luxury ground-floor duplex with a vast terrace, private pool and access to premium ame…
$6,15M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Floor 1
Enormous high end duplex with private pool and terrace, access to premium amenities in a pre…
$4,41M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 810 m²
World-class ground-floor duplex with a vast terrace, private garden, private pool, and stunn…
$13,42M
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AuraAura
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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