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Residential properties for Sale in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$2,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$1,89M
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5 bedroom house in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$1,62M
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