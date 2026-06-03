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  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Hidayriyyat
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Townhouses in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Hudayriyat Golf Estates: a premium community on Hudayriyat Island!Hudayriyat Golf Estates is…
$1,16M
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DDA Real Estate
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Hudayriyat Golf Estates: a premium community on Hudayriyat Island!Hudayriyat Golf Estates is…
$1,35M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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