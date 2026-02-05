Show property on map Show properties list
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Hidayriyyat
  4. Residential

Residential properties for Sale in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates

3
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Naseem Villas by Modon: premium coastal villas on Hudayriat Island!Al Naseem Villas is a …
$2,72M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Naseem Villas by Modon: premium coastal villas on Hudayriat Island!Al Naseem Villas is a …
$2,12M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Naseem Villas by Modon: premium coastal villas on Hudayriat Island!Al Naseem Villas is a …
$2,45M
Properties features in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates

