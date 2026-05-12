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Townhouses in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi with Spacious Layouts and Green Areas This project in Abu Dhabi…
$1,83M
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