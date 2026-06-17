Keller Williams

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We operate a retention- and referral-based business, which means that most of the clients are repeat buyers and sellers or people referred by friends and family members.
We also have valuable recommendations for real estate attorneys, stagers, contractors and other vendors who can help yo…
We are trusted by thousands of people.
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We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.
-Free evaluation. Market value
You can easily evaluate the…
Vesta Real Estate has been working in the real estate market for 10 years. Is it a lot or a little? Optimal!
We are young and full of strength. At the same time, we have solid experience in the field of real estate and are ready to provide recommendations.
Our principles remain unchanged f…
Buta Homes is a licensed real estate agency in Turkey. We are the actively developing company in the Turkish market, whose employees have more than 8 years of experience in the real estate market and have made more than one hundred sales. Buta Homes is one of the most promising real estate a…
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,
We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.
Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you,
We …