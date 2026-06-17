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Keller Williams

TURAN EMEKSİZ SOK KENT SİTESİ
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Türkçe
Our agents in Turkey
Burak KALAÇ
Burak KALAÇ
1 property
İlke KALAÇ
İlke KALAÇ
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Gemahmutlar
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Company's year of foundation 2010
We are trusted by thousands of people. -Free registration. No hidden commission We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses. -Free evaluation. Market value You can easily evaluate the…
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Vesta esteyt
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Vesta Real Estate has been working in the real estate market for 10 years. Is it a lot or a little? Optimal! We are young and full of strength. At the same time, we have solid experience in the field of real estate and are ready to provide recommendations. Our principles remain unchanged f…
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RFA Estate
Turkey, Muratpasa
Residential property 64
Buta Homes is a licensed real estate agency in Turkey. We are the actively developing company in the Turkish market, whose employees have more than 8 years of experience in the real estate market and have made more than one hundred sales. Buta Homes is one of the most promising real estate a…
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Yusuf Ali
Turkey, Esenyurt
Company's year of foundation 2003
New buildings 17
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers, We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account. Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you, We …
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