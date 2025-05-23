Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
165
Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Anchan Mountain Breeze, a new development phase by the renowned Anchan Villa project develop…
$970,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 853 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
A new project for a unique design The project consists of private houses with three, four…
$587,509
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go