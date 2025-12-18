Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Penthouses for Sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
69
Si Sunthon
7
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/7
A unique offer for investment!Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all the necessary …
$3,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/7
A unique offer for investment!Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all the necessary …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go