Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sunthonphu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sunthonphu, Thailand

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sunthonphu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover this exceptional beachfront property situated in one of the East Coast’s most encha…
$722,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sunthonphu, Thailand

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go