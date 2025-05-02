Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sunthonphu
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sunthonphu, Thailand

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/2
This beautifully maintained beach villa is just steps away from a large beachfront pool and …
$314,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
The most exclusive luxury pool villa project at Mae Phim Beach – a few minutes walk from the beach!
$289,183
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/1
The most exclusive luxury pool villa project at Mae Phim Beach – a few minutes walk from the beach!
$381,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Bali Residence is a highly sought-after resort-style home with beautiful garden and pool areas
$71,803
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sunthonphu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Bali Residence is a highly sought-after resort-style home with beautiful garden and pool are…
$65,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sunthonphu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover this exceptional beachfront property situated in one of the East Coast’s most encha…
$722,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Sunthonphu, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go