Residential properties for sale in Sunthonphu, Thailand

apartments
13
houses
6
19 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/7
A well-maintained complex featuring expansive gardens, a pool area, parking facilities, and …
$143,967
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/2
This beautifully maintained beach villa is just steps away from a large beachfront pool and …
$314,645
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
The most exclusive luxury pool villa project at Mae Phim Beach – a few minutes walk from the beach!
$289,183
1 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/7
GrandBlue Condominium is located right at the popular Mae Phim Beach road. Offering largest …
$52,345
3 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/10
Welcome to the Oriental Beach Condominium, where luxury meets coastal living at its finest.S…
$164,512
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/1
The most exclusive luxury pool villa project at Mae Phim Beach – a few minutes walk from the beach!
$381,475
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
Discover the ultimate beachside retreat at Mantra Condominium, Mae Phim Beach's latest resid…
$35,185
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/7
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s latest condominium project has been designed for holi…
$82,520
2 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/8
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s newest project, specifically designed to provide the …
$58,397
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Just 400 meters from the sandy beach, it offers an effortless minute’s walk to fully immerse…
$53,762
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Bali Residence is a highly sought-after resort-style home with beautiful garden and pool areas
$71,803
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sunthonphu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Bali Residence is a highly sought-after resort-style home with beautiful garden and pool are…
$65,514
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sunthonphu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover this exceptional beachfront property situated in one of the East Coast’s most encha…
$722,944
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Grand Beach 1 Condominium enjoys an ideal location on the famous Mae Phim Beach road, right …
$57,547
3 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/10
Welcome to the Oriental Beach Condominium, where luxury meets coastal living at its finest. …
$445,677
2 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$380,028
1 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium requires little introduction; it stands as the premier condominium projec…
$123,250
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/8
Mantra Condominium, the newest holiday-focused project in Mae Phim Beach, offers everything …
$32,099
2 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$204,686
Properties features in Sunthonphu, Thailand

