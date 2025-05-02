Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sunthonphu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Sunthonphu, Thailand

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/8
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s newest project, specifically designed to provide the …
$58,397
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sunthonphu, Thailand

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go