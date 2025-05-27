Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
3
9 properties total found
Commercial property 320 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 320 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
NAY6153 This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master ho…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Commercial property 600 m² in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Commercial property 600 m²
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 600 m²
BAN6675 URGENT SALE of a part of the hotel! Part of a working hotel with additional l…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Revenue house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Number of floors 5
Apart-hotel on the first line of Bang Tao beach • Delivery: December 2022 • To the sea: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Revenue house in Sakhu, Thailand
Revenue house
Sakhu, Thailand
New 1st line condo hotel with hotel management New complex on 1 line with hotel managemen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Commercial property
Choeng Thale, Thailand
On the picturesque island of Phuket, like a precious flower among the tropical jungle, the G…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 256
Number of floors 5
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 150 meters.   On a land a…
$44,53M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Revenue house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Number of floors 5
Apartments at the hotel in the Laguna area A unique offer - a new project that combines a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 300 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 300 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 50
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 300 meters.   The hote…
$11,78M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Revenue house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Number of floors 7
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum • End of construction: February 2023…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Si Sunthon

apartment buildings
Realting.com
Go